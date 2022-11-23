English French

Atos successfully deploys

Mon Espace Santé, France’s online health platform

Mon Espace Santé enables 65 million people to access digital health services in a sovereign and secure environment

Paris, France – November 23, 2022 – A consortium led by Atos announces the successful delivery of the secure Mon Espace Santé (MES) platform, which was co-developed with France’s National Health Insurance Fund (CNAM). Awarded at the end of November 2020 following a series of negotiations, the contract includes the design, development, hosting, operation and maintenance of Mon Espace Santé. The project was delivered on a tight schedule of 13 months, in compliance with the required specifications.

Accessible to all French citizens since January 2022, Mon Espace Santé, a key pillar of France’s Ma santé 2022 roadmap spearheaded by the country’s Ministerial Delegation for Digital Health (DNS), simplifies the healthcare pathway for 65 million users as well as their interactions with healthcare professionals. Mon Espace Santé is a personal and fully customizable digital service, available to all healthcare system users. It enables all users to store and share their documents and health data in complete security. Data for the sovereign platform, Mon Espace Santé, is hosted in France and protected by the country’s government and national health insurance system. MES is based on international standards for health information exchange.

The consortium draws on Atos’ capacity to manage large-scale transformation projects using an agile approach, coupled with the Group’s integration expertise, its long-standing experience in cybersecurity and Identity and Access Management, and its status as a healthcare data host. Atos hosts the Mon Espace Santé platform in France on a secure private cloud. The initiative reflects Atos’ positioning as a key player in the digital transformation of France’s healthcare sector.

The consortium contributed its Design Studio capabilities to build a platform focused on user experience. The design teams’ use of the Design Studio methodology enables analysis of user pathways and monthly integration of new functionalities by optimizing the integration of user feedback. The consortium’s expertise in consumer mobile applications and solutions gives users anytime access to their information which they can share with their preferred healthcare provider.

Atos’ consortium includes three French players, all leaders in their respective sectors: Maincare Solutions (components for Identity Management and health directories), Gravitee (API platform) and Beezim (open source messaging expertise).

Thanks to the integration of highly standardized and reversible open-source components and the use of a Full DevSecOps approach, the consortium ensures scalable maintainability and strong agility and operability, necessary to implement and deploy Mon Espace Santé quickly and to scale.

The security of Mon Espace Santé was taken into account from the design phase of the project by Atos' cybersecurity experts to deliver a state-of-the-art system that is operated 24/7 in France and processes alert notifications continuously.

Mon Espace Santé is unique for the scale of the transformation, in which it involves all stakeholders in the French healthcare system. Atos is particularly proud to have delivered an open, sovereign, highly secure and scalable digital platform.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press Contact

Atos - Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Attachment