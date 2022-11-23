Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Toni Tamminen

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation November 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (EET)

Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Toni Tamminen

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 21361/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 1330 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 70 Unit price: 3.505 EUR

(4): Volume: 441 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 2341 Volume weighted average price: 3.50015 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.