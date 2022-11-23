English Swedish

Press release

23 November 2022, 13:00

Sdiptech acquires Mecno Service

Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired all shares in Mecno Service Srl, who provides niched products and services for grinding rails and turnouts on tramways, metros and railway lines. Mecno Service has an annual turnover of EUR 13 million, with good profitability.

Mecno Service has over 25 years of experience in the field of rail maintenance. The company designs, manufactures and sells grinding machines specialized for trams and subway, as well as provides grinding services based on a self-developed, unique, technology. Customers worldwide are typically municipalities, cities and public transport companies, which are based on long relationships. The company is located in Venice, Italy, and is since 2008 also present in the monorail market, as well as designing and manufacturing turnouts and crossings for Translohr tramways. Strong international patents give Mecno Service’s products a high degree of quality and innovation.

“We are excited to welcome Mecno Service to the Sdiptech group. The company’s proprietary technology makes it easier to grind difficult switches with high accuracy and reliability. In addition, the unique technology reduces noise pollution and grinding dust, which enables lower environmental impact. Mecno Service superior patented grinding technology gives the company a unique market position, especially in the tram and subway segments”, says Amanda Berninger Business Unit Manager of Special Infrastructure Solutions at Sdiptech.

“We are very happy to become part of Sdiptech, whose vision to be a driving force towards sustainable societies goes in line with ours. Sdiptech’s knowledge within both niched infrastructure solutions as well as transportation is highly valued and is another reason why we believe this is a great fit for us in our further development. We are looking forward to working with the Sdiptech team and are confident that we together can continue to drive a steady growth”, says Claudio Favaron, founder of Mecno Service.

Mecno Service is Sdiptech’s second business unit in Italy and will be included in the business area Special Infrastructure Solutions as of November 2022. More information about Mecno Service is available on the company's website: https://www.mecnoservice.com/en/

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 23 November 2022 at 13:00 CET.



Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,200 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

