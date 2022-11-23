English Finnish

Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 November 2022 at 15:00

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC’S FINANCIAL REPORTING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2023



Digitalist Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement bulletin for the period 1 January - 31 December 2022 on Tuesday, 28 February 2023.

Digitalist Group’s Financial Statements 2022 will be published and posted on the company's website on Friday, 31 March 2023.

Digitalist Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2023 as follows:

Business Review 1-3/2023 on Friday April 28th, 2023

Half-year report 1-6/2023 on Friday August 25th, 2023

Business Review 1-9/2023 on Friday October 27th, 2023

Digitalist Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki, Finland, on Wednesday April 26th, 2022.

Digitalist Group Plc’s Financial Statements will be published in Finnish and English and they are available on group’s website https://digitalist.global immediately after publication.

