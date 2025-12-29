Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

 Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 135489/5/4


 

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-12-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 750 Unit price: 2.64 EUR 

(2): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 2.62 EUR 

(3): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 2.57 EUR 


 

Aggregated transactions (3): 

Volume: 5250 Volume weighted average price: 2.60381 EUR

 

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

 Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 135492/5/4


 

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-12-19

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 2.51 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions (1): 

Volume: 6000 Volume weighted average price: 2.51 EUR



