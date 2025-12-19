Digitalist Group Plc’s Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 19 December 2025 at 09:00

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC’S FINANCIAL REPORTING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2026



Digitalist Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement bulletin for the period 1 January - 31 December 2025 on Friday, 27 February 2026.

Digitalist Group’s Financial Statements 2025 will be published and posted on the company's website on Friday, 27 March 2026.

Digitalist Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2026 as follows:

Business Review 1-3/2026 on Friday, 24 April 2026

Half-year report 1-6/2026 on Friday, 28 August 2026

Business Review 1-9/2026 on Friday, 30 October 2026

Digitalist Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 28 April 2026.

Digitalist Group Plc’s Financial Statements will be published in Finnish and English and they are available on group’s website https://digitalist.global immediately after publication.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422 magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global