Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 134015/5/4
Transaction date: 2025-12-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1050 Unit price: 2.72 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1050 Volume weighted average price: 2.72 EUR