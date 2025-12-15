Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

 Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 134015/5/4


 

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-12-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 


 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1050 Unit price: 2.72 EUR 


 

Aggregated transactions (1): 

Volume: 1050 Volume weighted average price: 2.72 EUR


