Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 140427/5/4
Transaction date: 2026-01-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 4.93 EUR
(2): Volume: 9000 Unit price: 4.81 EUR
(3): Volume: 1250 Unit price: 4.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 1600 Unit price: 4.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 1250 Unit price: 4.54 EUR
(6): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 4.48 EUR
(7): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 4.28 EUR
(8): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 4.21 EUR
(9): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.33 EUR
(10): Volume: 1350 Unit price: 4.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions (10):
Volume: 26450 Volume weighted average price: 4.57618 EUR