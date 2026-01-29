Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

 Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 140427/5/4


 

Transaction date: 2026-01-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 


 


 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 4.93 EUR 

(2): Volume: 9000 Unit price: 4.81 EUR 

(3): Volume: 1250 Unit price: 4.5 EUR 

(4): Volume: 1600 Unit price: 4.6 EUR 

(5): Volume: 1250 Unit price: 4.54 EUR 

(6): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 4.48 EUR 

(7): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 4.28 EUR 

(8): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 4.21 EUR 

(9): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.33 EUR 

(10): Volume: 1350 Unit price: 4.2 EUR 


 

Aggregated transactions (10): 

Volume: 26450 Volume weighted average price: 4.57618 EUR


