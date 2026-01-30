Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

 Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 140636/5/4


 

Transaction date: 2026-01-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 


 


 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3500 Unit price: 3.75 EUR 

(2): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 3.6 EUR 

(3): Volume: 2527 Unit price: 3.45 EUR 

(4): Volume: 3700 Unit price: 3.41 EUR 

(5): Volume: 1750 Unit price: 3.34 EUR 

(6): Volume: 3080 Unit price: 3.83 EUR 

(7): Volume: 2080 Unit price: 3.8 EUR 


 

Aggregated transactions (7): 

Volume: 18137 Volume weighted average price: 3.60619 EUR


