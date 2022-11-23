Live Today: Worksport CEO to Speak on Bloomberg Radio

Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the “Company” or “Worksport”), is pleased to announce that CEO Steven Rossi will be interviewed today on Bloomberg Radio's "The Tape" at 10:45 a.m. EST to discuss the Company's economic performance, outlook, challenges and its innovative breakthrough products, including SOLIS, the highly anticipated solar tonneau cover, COR mobile energy storage system, and its new lineup of hard, folding, light truck bed covers.



Bloomberg Radio can be heard on its four flagship stations in New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, and San Francisco. Bloomberg shows and short form reports are also heard on over 300 top radio stations across the United States, including leading all-news radio stations in major cities from coast to coast. It is also heard nationally on SiriusXM satellite radio channel 119, and internationally streaming live on the Internet and our Bloomberg Radio+ mobile app.

Bloomberg Radio, Live Interview CEO Steven Rossi

Today 10:45 a.m. EST

https://bloomberg.com/audio

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com

Connect with Worksport:

Please follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter , Facebook , Linkedin , YouTube , and Instagram , as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters at www.worksport.com . Worksport Ltd. strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

For additional information, please contact:

Steven Obadiah

Investor Relations

Worksport Ltd.

T: 1-(888) 506-2013

E: investors@worksport.com

W: www.worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward looking statements." Forward looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: a delay in the production of the T3 tonneau cover, supply chain delays, acceptance of our T3 tonneau cover and other products by consumers, delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products, competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov The Company encourages you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Attachment