The Elf on the Shelf® Flies into Great American Cookies Locations for Holiday Season

Cookie Franchise Receives Limited-Edition The Elf on the Shelf® Cookie Cakes from North Pole Through Dec. 24

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, home of the Original Cookie Cake, announces a new partnership with The Lumistella Company, home of The Elf on the Shelf brand. Through Dec. 24, guests can bring holiday cheer to their families with a limited-edition treat, The Elf on the Shelf® Cookie Cake.

The all-new, festive Cookie Cake features Santa’s helpers, Scout Elves, with fans’ choice of batter, including the classic Original Chocolate Chip Cookie, and customizable border icing color options. Known as the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, Great American Cookies is the first dessert franchise to bake up a special collaboration with The Lumistella Company to deliver a sweet treat for families to kick-off Scout Elf Return Week, on Nov. 24, when Scout Elves typically begin arriving from the North Pole to join their families for the season. The Elf on the Shelf® Cookie Cake will be available through Christmas Eve.

“We are so excited to take part in the magic of The Elf on the Shelf tradition leading up to Christmas,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “While the Scout Elves will be in the homes of their families, we wanted to celebrate them in-store with one of their favorite foods, the Cookie Cake!”

"The Lumistella Company is committed to creating joyful family moments,” said Helen Bransfield, Executive Director, Licensing at The Lumistella Company. “What better way to create merry moments for Santa’s Scout Elves and their families than to join with Great American Cookies to offer the most festive treats of the season.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 370 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About The Lumistella Company

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa’s North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging brand experiences and original entertainment designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime. For more information, visit Lumistella.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509