New York, USA, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Facial Implants Market to Register Growth at a CAGR of 8.02% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027), Assesses DelveInsight

The global facial implants market is anticipated to surge owing to the growing number of cases of facial injuries around the world. Furthermore, an increase in the volume of face reconstructive surgeries due to non-fatal injuries or facial deformities, rising demand for facial implant surgeries among the rising elderly population to look aesthetically presentable, and increased technological advancement in the product arena, among others, are some of the key factors driving the global facial implants market during the forecasted period from 2022-2027.

DelveInsight’s Facial Implants Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading facial implants companies’ market shares, challenges, facial implants market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key facial implants companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Facial Implants Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global facial implants market during the forecast period.

Notable facial implants companies such as Medartis AG, Eurosurgical Ltd., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Sebbin, Hanson Medical Inc., SurgiSil, Implantech, Surgiform Technologies LLC, Xilloc Medical Int B.V., Ortho Baltic, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Stryker, GALDERMA, AbbVie, Suneva Medical , and several others are currently operating in the facial implants market.

, and several others are currently operating in the facial implants market. In February 2022, Zimmer Biomet and Bactiguard agreed to expand the global license agreement started in 2019 to cover a variety of implant product segments to prevent post-operative infections

and agreed to expand the global license agreement started in 2019 to cover a variety of implant product segments to prevent post-operative infections On February 01, 2021, Galderma received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Restylane® Defyne for the augmentation and correction of mild to moderate chin retrusion for adults over the age of 21.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the facial implants market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Facial Implants Market Report

Facial Implants Overview

Facial implants are solid materials that have been specially designed to be compatible with human tissues to improve or augment the physical structure of the face. They provide a three-dimensional, permanent (when fixated) solution to volume restoration in the middle and lower face, and they can be serviced or removed without the need for minimally invasive surgery. These products are safe for human tissues and are intended to improve or correct facial structure.

Facial implants provide long-term and permanent results, which is important given the rise in cosmetic facial implant procedures. Facial implants are available in various shapes, sizes, and materials. The individual’s anatomy determines this type of facial implant.





Facial Implants Market Insights

North America accounted for the lion’s share of the global facial implants market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the facial implants market in the coming years. This dominance is due to the region’s increasing number of facial reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries. Furthermore, the region’s increased trauma injury cases, rising patient awareness, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and the presence of a well-established healthcare system are some of the major factors expected to boost the North American facial implants market during the forecasted period.

Furthermore, the approval and launch of various products by the region’s key manufacturers may boost demand for facial implants in the coming years.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the facial implants market, get a snapshot of the Facial Implants Market Outlook

Facial Implants Market Dynamics

The facial implants market is currently gaining traction due to an increase in the number of non-fatal traumatic injuries caused by road accidents, falls, and sports-related facial injuries, among other factors. Furthermore, the rising number of facial reconstructive surgeries around the world could be a factor driving the global facial implants market during the forecasted period. Moreover, the exponentially growing geriatric population is also expected to increase demand for facial implants in the coming years.

On the other hand, high procedure costs and complications associated with using facial implants are likely to impede the growth of the facial implants market.

Furthermore, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the global facial implant market in its early stages. Implementation of a nationwide lockdown, a halt in elective surgeries to prevent infection transmission, and disruption in the supply chain due to logistical restrictions across the border are some of the factors contributing to the sluggish growth of the facial implant market. However, the market is expected to return to normalcy due to the global approval and administration of numerous COVID-19 vaccines.

Get a sneak peek at the facial implants market dynamics @Facial Implants Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 8.02% Projected Facial Implants Market Size by 2027 USD 6.84 Billion Key Facial Implants Companies Medartis AG, Eurosurgical Ltd., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Sebbin, Hanson Medical Inc., SurgiSil, Implantech, Surgiform Technologies LLC, Xilloc Medical Int B.V., Ortho Baltic, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Stryker, GALDERMA, AbbVie, Suneva Medical, among others

Facial Implants Market Assessment

Facial Implants Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Types of Facial Implants: Chin & Mandibular Implants, Malar & Submalar Implants, Nasal Implants, Injectable Implants, Others Market Segmentation By Material: Metals, Silicone, Eptfe (Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene), Polyethylene, Others Market Segmentation By Application: Chin Augmentation, Cheek Bone Surgery, Rhinoplasty, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the facial implants market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Facial Implants Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Facial Implants Market 7 Facial Implants Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Facial Implants Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the facial implants market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Facial Implants Market Trends

Related Reports

Trauma Fixation Devices Market

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key trauma fixation devices companies including Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, among others.

Spinal Trauma Devices Market

Spinal Trauma Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key spinal trauma devices companies including NuVasive, Orhtofix, MicroPort, among others.

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key orthopedic trauma devices companies, including Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, Johnson, and Johnson, among others.

Cranial Fixation System Market

Cranial Fixation System Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cranial fixation system companies, including Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, among others.

Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market

Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cranio maxillofacial fixation devices companies, including Stryker, Medtronic, Johnson, and Johnson, among others.

External Fixation System Market

External Fixation System Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key external fixation system companies, including Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.