Augmedix to Attend the Benchmark 2022 Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, today announced the Company will participate in Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Augmedix’s management will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.



The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional investors and analysts in a one-on-one format.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Augmedix Inc., you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit Benchmark’s event page at: https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/news-events/upcoming-events/the-11th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-investor-conference.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care without the intrusion of technology. Augmedix’s solutions extract data from natural physician-patient conversations and convert it to medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. To achieve this, the company’s Ambient Automation Platform uses Automated Speech Recognition and Natural Language Processing, supported by medical documentation specialists.

Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s solutions relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in leveraging point-of-care data by making connections between millions of physician-patient interactions and analyzing them to deliver actionable insights that elevate patient care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

