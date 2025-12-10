Commure Partners with Val Verde Regional Medical Center to Enhance Clinical Workflows with MEDITECH-Integrated Ambient AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leading healthcare technology company, today announced a new partnership with Val Verde Regional Medical Center (VVRMC), a community-based hospital serving residents in Del Rio, TX and the surrounding Val Verde region. The organizations will partner to reduce administrative burden and enhance clinical documentation within the MEDITECH Expanse Electronic Health Record (EHR) by deploying Commure Ambient AI , a solution that empowers clinicians with advanced clinical documentation support, autonomous coding, AI copilots, and more.

VVRMC selected Commure Ambient AI for its proven impact to reduce provider documentation time from 30 to 90 minutes a day across specialties such as cardiology and family practice. In addition, Commure will leverage its MEDITECH Alliance partnership to ensure deep integration with MEDITECH Expanse and rapid operational value for the medical center.

Through this collaboration, the VVRMC will deploy Commure Ambient AI across multiple departments to advance its mission of delivering accessible, compassionate, high-quality care to every patient.

“Rural healthcare hinges on maximizing every minute of clinician time and every available resource,” said Keith Willey, CIO of VVRMC. “By integrating Commure Ambient AI into our clinical workflows, we’re enabling our providers to spend less time on documentation and more time where they’re needed most – at the patient’s side.”

For a rural health system like VVRMC, adopting this new technology represents a crucial advancement in addressing staffing challenges, physician burnout, and patient access disparities.



“Val Verde Regional Medical Center exemplifies the innovation and resilience of rural healthcare organizations nationwide,” said Ian Shakil, Chief Strategy Officer of Commure. “Their leadership demonstrates that advanced AI doesn’t belong only to large urban systems; it belongs to every community striving to deliver exceptional care.”

VVRMC joins a nationwide cohort of pioneering hospitals and health systems using Commure Ambient AI to document millions of clinician encounters each year, automate coding, and deliver real-time support at the point of care.

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its forward-deployed engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with over 60 EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions of dollars in annual claims.

Learn more at Commure.com .

About Val Verde Regional Medical Center

Val Verde Regional Medical Center (VVRMC) is a not-for-profit, community-focused hospital serving Del Rio and the surrounding rural region of southwest Texas. As one of the region’s few full-service medical centers, VVRMC is committed to expanding access to high-quality healthcare, advancing technology, and improving the well-being of the communities it serves.

Learn more at vvrmc.org.

