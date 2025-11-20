Commure Partners with Hughston Clinic to Transform Orthopedic Care with Enterprise AI Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leading healthcare technology company, today announced a partnership with Hughston Clinic , one of the nation’s largest private orthopedic groups. Hughston will roll out Commure’s comprehensive AI platform, including RCM, Ambient AI, and AI Agents, to streamline patient access, improve clinical documentation, and strengthen revenue performance across its network.



Hughston Clinic will leverage Commure’s enterprise technology to streamline patient access and throughput, enhance clinical documentation, and optimize revenue performance. By integrating across Athenahealth, Medhost, and Surgical Information Systems (SIS), the deployment highlights Commure’s interoperable infrastructure that unifies data and workflows across diverse EHR environments.

“This partnership positions Hughston Clinic at the forefront of technology-enabled orthopedic care,” said Mark Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Hughston Clinic. “Commure’s platform allows us to integrate intelligent automation into every facet of our operations to redefine efficiency, patient engagement, and physician satisfaction across our entire network.”

Commure’s end-to-end RCM platform will power intelligent Agents for prior authorization, patient check-in and check-out, and follow-up coordination. Ambient AI clinical documentation will further reduce the administrative burden and enable clinicians to focus more fully on patient care. Intelligent nudges will enrich documentation and surface real-time insights that support clinical decision-making, improve quality scores, and drive downstream revenue optimization.

“Hughston Clinic’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to clinical excellence make them an ideal partner,” said Tanay Tandon, Chief Executive Officer of Commure. “Together, we’re proving what’s possible when technology serves as an extension of the care team.”

With this deployment, Hughston Clinic will become one of the first large-scale orthopedic groups in the nation to integrate AI-driven workflows across both clinical and revenue operations. The collaboration underscores Commure’s leadership in developing scalable, EHR-agnostic infrastructure that empowers providers to deliver exceptional care with greater efficiency, accuracy, and financial strength.

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its forward-deployed engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with over 60 EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions of dollars in annual claims.

Learn more at Commure.com .

About Hughston Clinic

Founded in 1949, Hughston Clinic is one of the largest privately owned orthopedic group practices in the United States, offering comprehensive musculoskeletal care through a network of hospitals, surgery centers, and clinics across the Southeast. With a longstanding reputation for clinical excellence, research, and education, Hughston Clinic’s mission is to provide the highest quality orthopedic care and improve the mobility, function, and well-being of every patient it serves.

Media Contact

Dan Warner

pr@commure.com