Ob Hospitalist Group Launches Commure’s Autonomous Coding to Support Clinicians and Strengthen Coding Accuracy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leading healthcare technology company, and Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG), the nation's largest provider of OB/GYNs and customized women's health solutions, announced a strategic partnership to deploy Commure’s Autonomous Coding to nearly 2,000 clinicians and over 200 care sites. The solution helps save clinicians and coders valuable time by automatically generating medical codes from clinical documentation (including CPT codes, ICD-10 diagnoses, and modifiers).

A long-time user of Commure’s charge capture technology, OBHG is rapidly scaling Commure Autonomous Coding across its hospital footprint. The results are striking: within three months, clinicians reduced time spent entering charges by 83%, and AI now codes over 85% of all charges.

"At OBHG, every innovation we adopt must enhance both quality and the clinician experience,” said Dr. Mark Simon, Chief Medical Officer at Ob Hospitalist Group. “Autonomous coding helps us achieve that balance by accelerating coding accuracy while maintaining the highest standards for compliance and clinical oversight. It’s a powerful example of how technology can support, rather than replace, the expertise of our clinicians and strengthen the value we bring to our hospital partners."

Commure breaks the cycle of 'familiar coding,' surfacing secondary diagnoses and specificities often overlooked in manual practice. OBHG plans to roll out this technology to over 200 sites over the next 12 months.

"By intelligently automating the complex, time-consuming tasks of coding and documentation, we are empowering providers to spend less time battling bureaucracy,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. “Autonomous coding is a technology built for the front lines to reclaim the essence of care.”

Commure’s AI platform unifies ambient documentation, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation to reduce administrative burden and elevate performance. Autonomous Coding is a key part of this approach. It increases accuracy, accelerates coding workflows, and supports a documentation-first process that keeps clinicians focused on delivering exceptional care.

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its Forward Deployed Engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with 60+ EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions in annual claims. Learn more at Commure.com .

About Ob Hospitalist Group

Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG) is the nation's largest provider of OB/GYNs and the leading provider of customized women's health solutions. Through its core OB hospitalist programs and Maternal Health Access Solutions (MHAS), OBHG delivers expert obstetric care in hospitals nationwide. OBHG partners with hospitals nationwide to improve maternal safety, reduce physician burnout and expand or restore access to care. With nearly 2,000 clinicians collaborating closely with local OB/GYNs, OBHG ensures timely, expert care for every pregnant woman. OBHG is headquartered in Greenville, SC. Visit www.OBHG.com .

