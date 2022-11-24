Construction contract in Lithuania (NATO training center buildings in Vilnius)

English Estonian

On 23 November 2022, UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Support and Procurement Agency entered into a contract for the construction works of training center buildings in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The contract value is approximately EUR 7 million, plus value added tax. The construction works are scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

UAB Merko Statyba ( merko.lt ) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.



Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee