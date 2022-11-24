Construction contract in Lithuania (NATO training center buildings in Vilnius)

On 23 November 2022, UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Support and Procurement Agency entered into a contract for the construction works of training center buildings in Vilnius, Lithuania.
The contract value is approximately EUR 7 million, plus value added tax. The construction works are scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.
UAB Merko Statyba (merko.lt) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.