Disclosure of New Directorship

| Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

24 November 2022

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

Disclosure of New Directorship

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that, with effect from 1 December 2022, Angela Henderson, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc.

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 207 409 0181

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        