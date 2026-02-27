Issue of Equity

27 February 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Allotment of Shares

The Board announced on 23 January 2026 that the Company had published an offer document (the “Offer Document") in relation to an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares"), to raise up to £20,000,000 with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10,000,000 (the "Offer"). On 27 February 2026, the Company allotted 2,439,188 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer, conditional only on trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s main market for listed securities ("Admission"), the timetable for which is set out in more detail below.

The offer price at which the 2,439,188 new Ordinary Shares were allotted was 34.02 pence per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, by reference to the last published net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on 20 February 2026 (as announced on 24 February 2026) divided by 0.965 (to allow for the costs of the Offer).

Application will shortly be made for the 2,439,188 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority. It is expected that Admission will occur and dealing will commence in the new Ordinary Shares on or around 6 March 2026. When issued, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

As a result of the issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 372,905,611 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 372,905,611. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The new Ordinary Shares will be issued in registered form and may be held in uncertificated form. Definitive documents of title are expected to be dispatched within 15 business days of allotment. The new Ordinary Shares will be eligible for settlement through CREST with effect from Admission.

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms defined in the Offer Document have the same meaning where used in this announcement.

