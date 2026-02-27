27 February 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Offer Update – Extension of Early Bird Discount Period

On 23 January 2026, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million together with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million (the “Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in an offer document (the “Offer Document"), which is available on the Company's website (www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk).

As part of the Offer, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited is offering an ‘early bird discount’ of up to 2 per cent. on the application fee, subject to a maximum aggregate subscription under the ‘early bird offer’ of £10 million. The 2 per cent. discount (to the standard 3.5 per cent. application fee) will only apply to applications which do not trigger the payment of introductory commission to a Financial Intermediary. In such cases, the available discount will fall to 1 per cent. Discounts are paid through the allotment of additional Offer Shares to the Investor.

The Board has decided to extend the deadline for the ‘early bird offer’ to 5.00 p.m. on Friday, 6 March 2026, subject to the maximum aggregate subscription reaching £10 million before that point.

On 26 November 2025 the government announced that the rate of income tax relief available on investment into new shares issued by VCTs will reduce from 30 per cent. to 20 per cent., with effect from 6 April 2026. Shares issued under the Offer before this date will still benefit from 30 per cent. income tax relief.

