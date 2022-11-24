Notice of annual general meeting of Gabriel Holding A/S

English Danish

Time and date: 2.00 p.m. Thursday, 15 December 2022

Place: The company’s address: Hjulmagervej 55, 9000 Aalborg, Denmark

All shareholders are entitled to attend the general meeting provided that, on proof of their identity, they

have requested an admission card no later than 3 days prior to the general meeting.

Admission cards may be requested by contacting Maria Myrup Gundersen by phone at +45 9630 3117 or e-mail at mmg@gabriel.dk .

The company invites you to view the company’s new products and activities immediately after the general meeting.

Agenda

Report of the Board of Directors on the company’s activities in the past financial year. Presentation of the annual report with auditor’s port for approval. Presentation of the remuneration report for the advisory vote. Decision on application of profit or recovering of loss under the approved annual report. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of directors for the current year. Election of members of the Board of Directors. Election of auditor. Any other proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders. Proposal from the Board of Directors to amend the remuneration policy





Attachment