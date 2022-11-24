Notice of annual general meeting of Gabriel Holding A/S

Time and date: 2.00 p.m. Thursday, 15 December 2022
Place: The company’s address: Hjulmagervej 55, 9000 Aalborg, Denmark
All shareholders are entitled to attend the general meeting provided that, on proof of their identity, they
have requested an admission card no later than 3 days prior to the general meeting.
Admission cards may be requested by contacting Maria Myrup Gundersen by phone at +45 9630 3117 or e-mail at mmg@gabriel.dk.
The company invites you to view the company’s new products and activities immediately after the general meeting.
Agenda
- Report of the Board of Directors on the company’s activities in the past financial year.
- Presentation of the annual report with auditor’s port for approval.
- Presentation of the remuneration report for the advisory vote.
- Decision on application of profit or recovering of loss under the approved annual report.
- Approval of the remuneration of the Board of directors for the current year.
- Election of members of the Board of Directors.
- Election of auditor.
- Any other proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders.
- Proposal from the Board of Directors to amend the remuneration policy
Attachment