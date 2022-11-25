PRESS RELEASE: NACON INTRODUCES NEW COLOURS FOR ITS DESIGNED FOR XBOX PRO COMPACT CONTROLLER

English French

NACON INTRODUCES NEW COLOURS FOR ITS DESIGNED FOR XBOX PRO COMPACT CONTROLLER





Lesquin, 25 November 2022 – NACON, a major player in video game publishing and designer of premium gaming accessories, is delighted to announce new colours for its Pro Compact controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The pastel blue, red and blue versions are available in Europe from 11 November. The Colorlight version will be available on 25 November.

Available as part of NACON's "Designed for Xbox" range of controllers, the Pro Compact boasts advanced customization options (programmable buttons, stick and trigger sensitivity settings) usually only found on professional peripherals. With this model being 15% smaller than traditional Xbox controllers, the ergonomics are ideal for all hand sizes.

The Pro Compact Colorlight version has six integrated LEDs so you can fully customize the controller's colours. With 25 colours available per LED, several thousand different combinations can be created, not to mention the range of effects available. This ensures that every player can have their own completely unique controller.

Watch a video of the Pro Compact RGB here

The Xbox Pro Compact has two modes:

Standard Mode , for gaming with the classic features of Xbox Wireless Controllers

, for gaming with the classic features of Xbox Wireless Controllers Advanced Mode, for gaming with a customized profile created with the Pro Compact app* available from the Microsoft Store.

Technical specifications:

Officially licensed "Designed for Xbox" wired controller

Ergonomic, compact and lightweight structure and shape

Textured surface for superior comfort and maximum grip

Programmable buttons, sticks and triggers

Pro Compact app* available from the Microsoft Store

3.5mm jack for audio and chat

3m braided USB cable





* Online connection and Microsoft account required.

The pastel blue, red and blue Designed for Xbox Pro Compact controllers are available in Europe from 11 November. The Pro Compact Colorlight will be available from 25 November.

Recommended retail price of 54.90 euros.

www.nacongaming.com

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

