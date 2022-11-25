English French

Top 250 Ranking of French Software Companies Places Quadient Fifth in ‘Horizontal Publishers’ Category

Quadient ranked 15th overall of 250 French software vendors





Paris, November 25, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced it has been ranked fifth in the EY and Numeum 2022 Top 250 list of French software companies in the Horizontal Publishers (cross-industry) category, as well as fifteenth in the overall ranking.

“We are glad to maintain our fifth place in the Top 250 Horizontal Publishers ranking by EY and Numeum. This is a great source of pride for the company and its employees,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “We remain dedicated to bringing to market a comprehensive cloud-based Intelligent Communications Automation platform that, leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence, enables our customers to simplify their financial processes, manage their customer communications and deliver a premium customer experience. We have successfully transitioned to the cloud as part of our Back to Growth strategic plan, with most of our customers now using our SaaS solutions, positioning Quadient as a major player in the software industry.”

For the 12th year in a row, consulting firm EY and software professional organization Numeum ranked French technology companies based on their software revenue, with 294 companies participating this year. In the aftermath of the global pandemic, the sector experienced growth in 2021, with a 10.2% increase in turnover, as well as a 3% increase for software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue, which now makes up 45% of turnover.

Quadient continues to grow its software business, with sales of €201 million in 2021 and €108 million in the first half of 2022, supported by a solid 17% organic increase in subscription-related revenue. Quadient has more than 12,000 software customers worldwide, 78% of which rely on the company’s SaaS solutions.

Quadient’s positioning as a major technology player has been recognized by leading industry analysts. Last month, Quadient's Accounts Receivable Automation cloud-software solution was recognized as a Technology Leader by Quadrant Knowledge's SPARK Matrix study. Quadient software customers include medium-sized to international enterprises, such as French companies Recocash and Michelin. Additionally, Quadient collaborates with leading technology partners, such as Capgemeni, Infosys, Canon and Cognizant.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of cust²omers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com .

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient



Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1 203-301-3673 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment