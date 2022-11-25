Safe-T Group: NetNut Enables its New Enterprise Cybersecurity Customers to Identify Potential Cyber Attacks

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that NetNut Ltd., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and enterprise privacy network (“NetNut”), is expanding the use case range of its product offering into a new market segment with the addition of new leading cybersecurity firms to its customers portfolio. NetNut’s network allows cybersecurity companies that are providing open-source intelligence (OSINT) services as well as vulnerability assessment and penetration testing services, to carry out their operations in a smooth and scalable manner by using NetNut' leading solution.

“Our products performance, productivity and reliability combined with our strong business development team, attracts new customers from additional high potential sectors," said Eitan Bremler, VP Product Strategy, Marketing at Safe-T. "The privacy and cybersecurity sectors share much in common, and we have been able to leverage our expertise and attract new customers. According to the latest Fortune Business Insights report, the global cybersecurity market is projected to grow from US$155.8 billion in 2022 to US$376 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% during such period1. It is surely a tremendous market with great opportunity, and we are proud to enter this market and anchor it as one of our growth channels. Our solution provides cyber security companies with the ultimate tool to identify potential threats and potentially prevent future attacks.”

NetNut recently announced it has doubled its usage volume and processed over 36 billion customer's requests. The sharp increase in volume is a result of the onboarding of several strategic customers, as well as the expansion of NetNut's network and its ability to process billions of requests.

About NetNut Ltd.

NetNut Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe-T Group Ltd., is a provider of fast, reliable and scalable proxy solutions for all web scraping and web data extraction requirements. By utilizing a dynamic network and delivering optimized IP pools, NetNut is the ultimate solution for scraping and collecting web data at high speed and lower rates. NetNut’s use cases includes web data extraction, market research, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) monitoring and Search Engine Results Page (SERP) tracking, price comparison, social media management (SMM), advertising verification, brand protection, travel aggregation and more. NetNut’s proxy network comprises exit points based on its proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at its ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments: enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cybersecurity and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for advanced and basic users, ensuring full personal protection for all personal and digital information.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. Our ZoneZero® solutions are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd., a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safetgroup.com

