French English

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, November 25, 2022, 6pm CET

PARROT CLASS 1 AND CLASS 2 WARRANTS DUE TO EXPIRE

PARROT informs the holders of the equity warrants (“Class 1 Warrants” and “Class 2 Warrants”, collectively the “Warrants”) issued in connection with the December 2015 capital increase that the Warrants are due to expire on Thursday December 15, 2022.

The Warrants that have not been exercised by December 15, 2022 (inclusive) will automatically lapse and lose any value. In accordance with the Euronext notice of November 15, 2022 (PAR_20221115_31525_EUR), the final day for the Warrants to be listed on the Euronext Paris market will be December 13, 2022 (inclusive).

The public’s attention is drawn to the fact that the Class 1 Warrants and the Class 2 Warrants are not in the money. This means that their exercising, which is optional, would result in the acquisition of PARROT shares at a price that is higher than Parrot’s share price (ISIN: FR0004038263) on the Euronext Paris market, i.e. 4.42 euros on the date of this press release.

Reminder of the conditions for exercising the Warrants:

Class 1 Warrant (ISIN: FR0013054269) 24 Class 1 Warrants would entitle holders who decide to exercise them to subscribe for two new Parrot shares, subject to payment of an exercise price of 32.66 euros per Class 1 Warrant (representing a total exercise price of 65.32 euros to subscribe for two new shares).

Class 2 warrants (ISIN: FR0013054335): 28 Class 2 Warrants would entitle holders who decide to exercise them to subscribe for three new Company Shares, subject to payment of an exercise price of 42.34 euros per Class 2 Warrant (representing a total exercise price of 127.02 euros to subscribe for three new Shares).

Next financial date

2022 full-year earnings: Thursday March 16, 2023





ABOUT PARROT

Parrot is Europe's leading commercial UAV group. With a strong international presence, the Group designs, develops and markets a complementary range of micro-UAV equipment and image analysis software dedicated to companies, large groups and government organizations. Its offer is mainly centred on three vertical markets: (i) Inspection, 3D mapping and Geomatics, (ii) Defence and security, and Precision agriculture.

Its ANAFI range of micro UAVs, recognized for their performance, robustness and ease of use, features an open source architecture and meets the highest safety standards. Its software suite for mobile and drone mapping is based on advanced expertise in photogrammetry and offers solutions tailored to the specificities of the verticals it addresses.

The Parrot Group, founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, designs and develops its products in Europe, mainly in Paris, where its headquarters are located, and in Switzerland. Today, it has over 500 employees worldwide and carries out the vast majority of its sales internationally. Parrot has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (FR0004038263 - PARRO). For more information: www.parrot.com , www.pix4d.com

CONTACTS

Investors, analysts, financial medias

Marie Calleux - T. : +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

parrot@calyptus.net Tech & consumer medias

Jean Miflin - T. : +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

jean.miflin@parrot.com

Attachment