Everbridge Shareholder Alert: Should Management be Held Accountable for Shareholder Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) against certain of its officers and directors.



If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Everbridge shares you may have standing to hold Everbridge harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you have continuously owned Everbridge shares before November 4, 2019, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/everbridge-inc-evbg-class-action

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? Recently a class action complaint had been filed against Everbridge. According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Everbridge was experiencing integration problems with respect to its acquiring nine separate companies; (2) Everbridge was using the revenues from these acquisitions to mask increasingly stagnant organic growth; and (3) Everbridge was failing to disclose that the COVID-19 pandemic was having a material impact on the size of the deals that Everbridge was able to obtain, with a negative effect on the Company's revenue growth. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

