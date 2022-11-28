Merriam-Webster Announces “Gaslighting” as the 2022 Word of the Year

Springfield, MA, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Merriam-Webster announced its Word of the Year: gaslighting, “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage.”

“The increase in dictionary lookups for gaslighting is striking,” says Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s Editor at Large. “In our age of misinformation—“fake news,” conspiracy theories, Twitter trolls, and deepfakes—gaslighting has emerged as a word for our time. From politics to pop culture to relationships, it has become a favored word for the perception of deception.”

Gaslighting was used in a wide range of contexts in which misinformation was perceived to be part of a larger plan, from the January 6th Committee hearings to government oversight of the fossil fuel industry, from accusations around crime data to a scandal on ABC’s The Bachelor in Paradise. Lookups for gaslighting on Merriam-Webster.com increased 1740% this year.

“On the subject of gaslighting,” laughs Sokolowski, “we do hope you’ll trust us.”

Other words also stood out in the dictionary’s 2022 data, shedding light on the experiences and ideas that shaped the year. These include:



Cancel culture, especially in January, when Pope Francis used the term in his yearly address to diplomats from around the world, and the related term woke, a top lookup all year





Omicron in January, when cases of the variant, named for the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, surged; and again in November when studies found that the omicron booster was not significantly more effective than the older vaccines





Oligarch in March, when the U.S. began placing sanctions on a list of powerful Russian businessmen and their families





Codify beginning in May, with notable spikes leading up to and following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade



LGBTQIA in June during Pride Month, when many users sought to compare this acronym to the older LGBTQ





Sentient in June, when a Google engineer claimed the company’s AI chatbot had developed a human-like consciousness





Loamy in August, when this unfamiliar word describing a type of soil appeared as a Quordle answer (a 4.5 million % increase in lookups)





Raid in August, when the FBI executed a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home





Queen consort in September, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and application of the title of “queen consort” to King Charles’s wife Camilla







“As always,” says Sokolowski, “our dictionary lookups provide a window into the world, and into the topics and ideas that consumed our attention and defined the year.”





