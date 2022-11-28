Hain Celestial Announces Leadership Succession Plan

WENDY P. DAVIDSON NAMED PRESIDENT AND CEO



MARK L. SCHILLER TRANSITIONING TO NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial” or the “Company”), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today announced a leadership succession plan, naming Wendy P. Davidson as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. As part of a planned transition, Mark L. Schiller will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer until December 31, 2022, at which point, he will become a non-executive director on the Board and will serve as an ongoing resource to Ms. Davidson. Ms. Davidson has also been appointed as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023, increasing the size of the Board of Directors to nine directors.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mark for his unwavering commitment and leadership during his four-year tenure as CEO,” said Dawn Zier, Chair of the Board. “Mark has played an instrumental role in simplifying the Company and instilling greater operational discipline throughout the organization, and we are foundationally stronger as a result. We look forward to his continued contributions and insights as a member of our Board.”

“We are excited to welcome Wendy as our new CEO. Her global CPG experience and successful track record in driving growth, reducing complexity, and developing talent are key to accelerating the transformative work that the leadership team has undertaken to launch our Hain 3.0 strategy,” added Ms. Zier. “She is the right choice to lead Hain Celestial through its next phase of growth, and under her guidance, we look forward to the Company delivering strong operating results and generating long-term shareholder value.”

Ms. Davidson is a seasoned consumer packaged goods executive with deep expertise in sales and marketing. She most recently served as President of the Americas for Glanbia Performance Nutrition, where she delivered strong results in a post-pandemic recovery while integrating several acquired brands into a single operating model. Previously, Ms. Davidson served as President, Away from Home (formerly U.S. Specialty Channels) for Kellogg Company and held various executive roles at McCormick & Co. Inc. and Tyson Foods Inc. She currently serves as a director of First Horizon Corporation. Ms. Davidson is a graduate of Luther College with a B.A. degree in Political Science and Sociology and completed Harvard Business School’s two-year executive program.

"I am delighted and honored by the opportunity to lead Hain Celestial at this exciting time in the Company’s history,” said Ms. Davidson. “Hain’s global portfolio of organic and natural brands is authentic and beloved by consumers. The leadership team has set a strong foundation for the Company's 3.0 strategy, and I look forward to working together to execute on the Company’s growth agenda and build upon this strategy.”

“It has been a privilege and an honor to lead this team. Our performance during the transformation has driven significant value creation, benefiting shareholders while also laying the foundation for long-term growth. I look forward to working closely with Wendy as we transition roles and to being a valued and trusted resource as a director,” said Mr. Schiller.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain Celestial’s food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth’s Best®, Ella’s Kitchen®, Frank Cooper’s®, Garden of Eatin’®, Hartley’s®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney’s® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson’s®, Rose’s® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. Hain Celestial’s personal care brands include Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. For more information, visit hain.com.

