Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc updates its disclosure policy

English Finnish

Gofore Plc

Stock Exchange Release

28 November 2022 at 3.45 p.m.

Gofore Plc updates its disclosure policy

Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors has on 28 November 2022 approved the company’s updated disclosure policy, which describes essential operating procedures for internal and external communication as well as investor relations that Gofore follows in its external communications.

The change as of today concerns the company’s financial reporting, where quarterly published business reviews will in the beginning of 2023 be classified as IAS 34 compliant interim reports.

Gofore has until now published quarterly business reviews that, in addition to net sales and personnel figures, entail a short income statement and balance sheet with comparing figures, as well as the organic growth figure for the previous quarter. Gofore’s future interim reports will differ from the earlier business reviews in the breadth of the income statement, and include additional information as required by the IAS 34 standard.

In addition to the financial statements release, half-year report and interim reports, Gofore will also continue to publish monthly business reviews. The information in the business reviews, interim reports, half-year reports and the financial statements release is unaudited.

The updated disclosure policy is attached to this stock exchange release and is available at https://gofore.com/en/invest/ .





Further information:



Timur Kärki, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Gofore Plc

Tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1,200 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, Estonia, Austria and Italy – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design, and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. In 2022, Gofore is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.





Attachment