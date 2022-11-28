Gofore Plc: Gofore’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2023

English Finnish

Gofore Plc

Stock Exchange Release

28 November 2022 at 3.46 p.m.



Gofore’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2023





In 2023, Gofore Plc will publish its financial information as follows:

Financial Statements Release for the year 2022: Fri, 17 February 2023

Interim Report Q1/2023: Tue, 25 April 2023

Half-year financial report January—June 2023: Mon, 17 July 2023

Interim Report Q3/2023: Thu, 19 October 2023

Annual Report for the year 2022 will be published on Friday, 3 March, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 24 March 2023. The Board of Directors of Gofore Plc will convene the meeting at a later date.

In addition, Gofore publishes a monthly business review that includes the number of employees and monthly net sales with comparable information, management's assessment of the development of the business during the review period, and other key figures that facilitate the monitoring of the company's growth strategy.

Further enquiries:



Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1,000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding, design, and verification - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. In 2022, Gofore is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.



