Ipsos sells Retail Performance solution to RetailNext

Paris, 28 November 2022 – Ipsos is pleased to announce the sale of Retail Performance, the people-counting and footfall solution, to RetailNext, a US-based specialist in retail services.

With this agreement, Ipsos’ 40 Retail Performance employees in the United Kingdom and the Philippines will integrate RetailNext.

Ipsos will also take a minority share in RetailNext, establishing a partnership to co-develop solutions in the global retail and consumer trends space. Ipsos’ clients will continue to access customer counting and footfall data through this partnership.

“The sale of Retail Performance reflects our focus on our core research services, as announced in the 2022-2025 Growth plan”, said Ben Page, Global CEO of Ipsos.

“Retail Performance is a leader in the footfall-tracking space, and we’re thrilled to be welcoming them into the family as we expand our mission in the UK and beyond”, said Alexei Agratchev, Co-Founder & CEO of RetailNext.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 indexes and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www

Attachment