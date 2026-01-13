Ipsos: Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - December 2025

                                                        January 13, 2026

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at December 31, 2025:

  • 28,580 IPSOS shares
  • €302,466

During the 2nd half 2025, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase47,480 shares€1,812,695651 transactions
Sale44,433 shares€1,684,398494 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (June 30, 2025):

  • 26,173 IPSOS shares
  • €399,116

During the 1st half 2025, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase61,133 shares€2,677,607780 transactions
Sale61,211 shares€2,709,695792 transactions

At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 12,527 IPSOS shares
  • €926,655

At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 34,979 IPSOS shares
  • €233,110

