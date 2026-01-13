Ipsos: Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - December 2025

January 13, 2026

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at December 31, 2025:

28,580 IPSOS shares

€302,466

During the 2nd half 2025, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 47,480 shares €1,812,695 651 transactions Sale 44,433 shares €1,684,398 494 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (June 30, 2025):

26,173 IPSOS shares

€399,116

During the 1st half 2025, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 61,133 shares €2,677,607 780 transactions Sale 61,211 shares €2,709,695 792 transactions

At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

12,527 IPSOS shares

€926,655

At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

34,979 IPSOS shares

€233,110

Attachment