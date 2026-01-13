Ipsos: Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - December 2025

January 13, 2026
Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with BNP PARIBAS
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at December 31, 2025:
- 28,580 IPSOS shares
- €302,466
During the 2nd half 2025, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|47,480 shares
|€1,812,695
|651 transactions
|Sale
|44,433 shares
|€1,684,398
|494 transactions
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (June 30, 2025):
- 26,173 IPSOS shares
- €399,116
During the 1st half 2025, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|61,133 shares
|€2,677,607
|780 transactions
|Sale
|61,211 shares
|€2,709,695
|792 transactions
At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 12,527 IPSOS shares
- €926,655
At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 34,979 IPSOS shares
- €233,110
