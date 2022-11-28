Middlefield Wins Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award for a Second Year in a Row

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield was recently recognized at the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada for its exceptional Fund performance. Middlefield Real Estate Dividend Fund Series F was awarded the Best fund over 5 years – Real Estate Equity, for the second year in a row.



Refinitiv is one the largest providers of financial data and infrastructure worldwide. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada are based entirely on an objective, quantitative criteria and have been a global industry benchmark for over 30 years in over 17 countries. The awards have recognized funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

"I would like to thank Refinitiv Lipper Awards Canada for recognizing the hard work and dedication our team has shown over the past several years," says Dean Orrico, President and CEO of Middlefield. "Our active approach focuses on identifying the most attractive real estate subsectors and the highest quality real estate companies with significant and stable levels of cash flow. Despite high inflation and rising interest rates, our investment philosophy and discipline has resulted in superior risk-adjusted performance relative to our peers.”

Orrico manages the award-winning mutual fund alongside Portfolio Manager, Robert Moffat. Middlefield Real Estate Dividend Fund Series F currently generates a yield of 4.9% and has delivered a total return of 8.6% p.a. since inception in 20111. With the rise in interest rates nearing an end, Orrico and Moffat believe now is an opportune time for investors to consider adding publicly listed real estate exposure to their portfolio.

"Current REIT valuations are extremely attractive, providing a compelling entry point for the sector," says Moffat. "Industrial and multi-family REITs have particularly strong fundamentals and should continue to deliver attractive rent growth next year."

Middlefield’s real estate solutions offer investors an attractive mix of income and growth and provide access to well-diversified portfolios of high quality global real estate companies. The company’s real estate funds have consistently been recognized for generating strong risk-adjusted returns for Canadian investors.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus, ETF Facts or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Middlefield

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a specialist and independent equity income manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada. At Middlefield, we actively manage portfolios to identify high quality, global companies generating significant and stable levels of cash flow. Our award-winning funds are designed to be “investments that work for you” by distributing consistent and high levels of income through various market cycles. Middlefield’s funds span a number of market sectors including real estate, healthcare, innovation, sustainability, infrastructure and energy. Investors can access these strategies in a variety of product types including ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End Funds, Split-Share Funds and Flow-through LPs. To learn more, visit www.middlefield.com

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lipper Awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2022.

Middlefield Real Estate Dividend Fund Series F was awarded the 2022 Lipper Fund Award in the Real Estate Equity portfolio category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2022 out of a total of 13 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is 1yr.: -22.1%, 3yr.: -1.0%, 5yr.: 4.8%, 10yr.:7.1%, since inception (Sept. 30, 2011): 8.6%.

1Yield and Annualized Since Inception figures for Middlefield Real Estate Dividend Fund Series F

