Winnebago Industries Completes Record-Breaking Community Giving Campaign

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, celebrated a record-setting CommunityGO giving campaign by raising over $1.2 million dollars from employees, board members, and partners with the support of the Winnebago Industries Foundation. The annual CommunityGO campaign is part of a year-round program centered around team members giving time, talent, and treasure in support of local and national non-profits.



With over 7,400 employees across the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, Winnebago Industries engaged teams with special events and volunteering where they had the opportunity to learn, act and inspire each other to support the impactful work of their favorite local and national community partners. The added dollar-for-dollar match from the Winnebago Industries Foundation enabled the campaign to support 270 non-profit organizations to advance their missions.

“Seeing our team members gather around community partners and each other is truly inspiring,” said Casey Tubman, Newmar President. “Working together makes our communities stronger all around.”

Since its inception in 2019, the annual CommunityGO campaign has more than tripled in size, increasing positive impact in local communities. This campaign is one part of the ongoing commitment of Winnebago Industries and the Winnebago Industries Foundation to make a meaningful impact by partnering with non-profits to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, to mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, and to grow inclusive, equitable communities where we work, live and play. Overall Winnebago Industries community giving has increased nearly 20x since 2016.

“Though the world continues to face uncertainty and economic challenges, our support for our communities is unwavering,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer. “At Winnebago Industries, the leadership team and I are proud to be part of an exceptional group of individuals who care for each other and their community so deeply.”

The fifth annual CommunityGO Campaign will take place in fall 2023.

About Winnebago Industries and Winnebago Industries Foundation

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

The Winnebago Industries Foundation seeks to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, and support employee volunteers to build strong, inclusive communities where we live, work and play. We focus our community investment in three impact areas: outdoors, access, and community. Learn more at www.winnebagoind.com/responsibility/community