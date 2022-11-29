French English

Atos named AWS GSI Partner of the Year - EMEA

AWS recognizes AWS Partners around the globe as leaders in helping customers drive innovation

Paris, France – November 29, 2022 - Atos today announces that it has been selected as the winner for GSI1 Partner of the Year - EMEA by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This award recognizes Atos’ key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at re:Invent, AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. In 2022, Atos supported its EMEA customers, leaders in their respective markets across the public and private sector, to run on AWS, in order to modernize critical workloads, secure everything at scale, modernize their business, implement new ways of working and unlock their potential for action to drive progress towards their net zero targets.

“Atos is tremendously proud to be named AWS GSI Partner of the Year. This is a major recognition by AWS of our strong relationship and ability to support customers in their move towards large scale, all encompassing, transformation initiatives that deliver the power of cloud,” said Michael Liebow, Head of Atos OneCloud. “As a Global Systems Integrator with strong cloud-native capabilities brought by Cloudreach acquired earlier this year and that are now merged with our end-to-end service offering, Atos helps customers take full advantage of the business benefits AWS has to offer.”

For the first time, AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

“AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries,” said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, AWS. “We are honored to launch the inaugural global 2022 AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers’ cloud transformation journey.”

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on the below criteria: the GSI Partner of the Year EMEA Award recognizes Atos as an AWS top GSI partners that has provided significant contributions related to revenue, launched opportunities, net new certified individuals, and AWS designations earned.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 Global Systems Integrator

