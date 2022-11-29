Lantheus Announces Appointment of Amanda Morgan as Senior Vice President, Commercial

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, today announced the appointment of Amanda Morgan as Senior Vice President, Commercial. Ms. Morgan will report to Paul Blanchfield, Lantheus’ Chief Operating Officer, and will be responsible for leading all of the Company’s commercial activities, including Sales, Marketing, and Market Access.



“I am pleased to welcome Amanda to Lantheus,” said Paul Blanchfield. “Amanda has strong commercial expertise and is an exceptional leader of people and culture. I am confident in her ability to lead our commercial organization and ensure we continue to create value for patients, customers, and shareholders.”

Ms. Morgan is an established commercial leader with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She was most recently the Chief Revenue and Customer Officer at Acadia Pharmaceuticals where she led the commercial organization. Prior to her time at Acadia, Ms. Morgan held roles of increasing responsibility at Shire Plc and was the former U.S. Head of Sales and U.S. Head of Patient Services, supporting multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical businesses. Ms. Morgan earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Iowa.

“I am thrilled to join Lantheus and support the Company’s purpose to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes,” said Ms. Morgan. “Lantheus has a long history of delivering life-changing science to patients and providers and is committed to being a leader in the markets in which it competes. I am excited to join a patient-focused company and look forward to partnering with the talented team to build upon its success and advance its diverse portfolio of products.”

About Lantheus

With more than 65 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as “continue,” “will” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

