A. Duie Pyle Expands Direct Services into West Virginia

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it will bring its services to the entire state of West Virginia. The company is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods.



The service move into West Virginia comes on the heels of its expansion into the commonwealth of Virginia earlier this year, where it added three LTL service centers in Roanoke, Richmond and Manassas. The strategic location of the Roanoke facility, combined with its Service Centers in Pittsburgh and Hagerstown, allow Pyle to provide a broader range of coverage and operational efficiency to its customers.

The supply chain support that Pyle is bringing to the area strengthens its service commitment to customers by expanding access to key areas and clients across the state. Adding West Virginia to Pyle's roster completes its Northeast/Mid-Atlantic core footprint, further securing Pyle as the leading supply chain and logistics provider in the Northeast.

"We are thrilled to expand our direct service coverage and industry-leading expertise into West Virginia," said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. "Adding West Virginia to our network allows us to build stronger relationships with our customers and positions us to continue offering exceptional service to the entire Northeast."

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 98 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 16 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through 4 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

