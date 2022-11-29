Third Annual Devolutions Central Online Explores How to Bring Enhanced Security and Productivity to IT Professionals

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week, software developer Devolutions will host its third annual virtual conference, Devolutions Central Online. Designed to be interactive, Devolutions Central Online is a forum where IT professionals can learn, network and stay up to date with the latest in IT security and productivity trends and tools. The event will take place on December 7 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. ET as a live broadcast from Devolutions’ production studio.



Areas of Focus

This year’s Devolutions Central Online will be in a style of a podcast, with an open discussion format that enables attendees to easily connect with each other as well as with Devolutions. The event will feature presentations by Devolutions experts that touch on topics such as:

Elevating security posture with privileged access management (PAM) – cybersecurity has undergone profound transformations in the last few years, and organizations must elevate their game to stay ahead. This session will highlight the benefits of using Devolutions’ PAM solution, Devolutions Server, to securely manage data.





Protecting credentials – a password manager is a highly effective tool to keep company credentials safe. This session will provide a demonstration of Devolutions’ password tool, Password Hub Business.





Year in review and what’s to come in 2023 – Devolutions will look back at the most notable happenings from 2022 in terms of its solutions. This session will also provide insights into what’s coming in year ahead, including a sneak peek of new product features for Remote Desktop Manager and a product roadmap of what’s in store for Devolutions Server.





The State of IT Security for SMBs in 2022-2023 – Devolutions will discuss results from its third annual report, which was released in October. Topics include trends in cybersecurity, remote workforce challenges, PAM, the role of MSPs, budgets, and more. A link to register for next year’s survey will also be provided to those interested in participating.



On a Lighter Front

In addition to the executive sessions, there will also be a live Q&A, polls, in-session chats, and the ability to network with other attendees. To add a bit of levity, there will be a performance by stand-up comedian Greg Morton, who has performed on America’s Got Talent and in Dry Bar Comedy specials, as well as in front of live audiences at venues such as Radio City Music Hall and on the stages of Las Vegas.

“Devolutions Central Online provides a great opportunity to impart knowledge to IT professionals from around the globe – as well as provide a forum where these professionals can network with each other to expand their horizons,” said Devolutions CEO David Hervieux. “We pride ourselves on creating community, not just another event – and fostering an environment that presents the information in an informative yet entertaining way. We look forward to another successful event.”

Registration for Devolutions Central Online is free. To access the agenda or to register, please visit this link. For registrants who are unable to attend the event live, a recording will be available at the conclusion of the event. For more information about Devolutions Central Online, visit this link for a Q&A with Devolutions of what to expect. There will also be a European edition of the event coming in early 2023.

For more information about Devolutions and its IT software solutions, please visit devolutions.net.

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 800,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

