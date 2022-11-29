Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
  
Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Time:4:15 PM
Dial-in numbers:1 416 764-8646 or 1 888 396-8049
Live audio webcast:www.tc.tc/investors
  
Conference Recording Playback
  
Availability dates:December 13 (7:30 PM) to December 27 (11:59 PM)
Access telephone numbers: 1 416 764-8692 or 1 877 674-7070
Access code: 418944 #
  
  
2023 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results
  
1st quarter:Wednesday, March 8, 2023
2nd quarter:Wednesday, June 7, 2023
3rd quarter:Wednesday, September 6, 2023
4th quarter:Tuesday, December 12, 2023


Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc

 