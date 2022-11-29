Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results and Conference Call

English French

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.



FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Time: 4:15 PM Dial-in numbers: 1 416 764-8646 or 1 888 396-8049 Live audio webcast: www.tc.tc/investors Conference Recording Playback

Availability dates: December 13 (7:30 PM) to December 27 (11:59 PM) Access telephone numbers: 1 416 764-8692 or 1 877 674-7070 Access code: 418944 # 2023 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results

1st quarter: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 2nd quarter: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 3rd quarter: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 4th quarter: Tuesday, December 12, 2023



For further information:



Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc





