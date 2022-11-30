OTC Markets Group Welcomes Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. (TSX-V: WEB; OTCQX: WEGYF; FRA: PUQ), a Canadian renewable energy company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “WEGYF”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Scott M. Kelly, Executive Chair, commented, “Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is a significant step toward achieving our capital markets objective of optimizing access and liquidity to existing and new U.S. investors and shareholders. After more than quadrupling our development portfolio in Alberta, the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act gives us a high-level of confidence in realizing our strategic objective of adding to our current portfolio of 1,285 MWp Solar PV plus 1,106 MWh battery storage capacity, by originating and acquiring new solar PV projects in the booming US renewable energy market."

About Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. (TSXV: WEB; OTCQX: WEGYF; FRA: PUQ) develops best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects. The Company has a portfolio of projects in three key jurisdictions, Canada, the U.S. and the UK. Westbridge plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com