springbig Announces Cost Reduction Actions to Accelerate Path to Profitability and Strengthen Financial Profile

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (“springbig” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced that the company is undertaking a series of initiatives to reduce costs and drive efficiency in order to accelerate its path to profitability. These cost-cutting measures will allow the company to prioritize growth opportunities, right-size its expense structure and preserve capital while strengthening its financial position.



“Our focus remains on consistent execution and expanding the reach of the springbig platform, while optimizing our organization to deliver profitable growth. We believe that the steps we are announcing today will produce an annual operating expense run rate in 2023 that is expected to be approximately 21% less than annualized operating expenses incurred for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, shortening the timeline to our goal of positive EBITDA during 2023, and we continue to expect an acceleration in revenue next year,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO and Chairman of springbig.

As part of the initiatives announced today, Springbig has announced a workforce reduction of 37 positions, or 23% of the company’s headcount through a combination of layoffs and attrition to ensure its long-term health. The company expects a one-time cash restructuring charge for the layoffs of approximately $0.2 million in Q4 of 2022.

Harris added, “We greatly value the collaborative efforts of our talented colleagues responsible for building springbig into the platform it is today, and I want to thank all of our employees for their focus and dedication through this process.”

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” ’of the registration statement on Form S-4, the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination, the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 21, 2022, and in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of springbig), and other assumptions, which may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

