The Habit Burger Grill Expands Washington Footprint with New Puyallup Drive-Through Opening

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announced the grand opening of a new restaurant in Puyallup, Wash. This new The Habit Burger Grill is located at 10221 156th Street E, Puyallup, Wash, 98374. Franchisee AJ Jafrey will serve up its ‘Habit Hospitality’ beginning December 7, 2022.



“The Habit Burger Grill has been our family favorite for years, so to open the newest one in Washington is a dream come true,” said The Habit Burger Grill franchisee, AJ Jafrey. “We’re so eager to serve up The Habit’s famous Charburgers, distinctive sandwiches, delicious sides, popular shakes, and more, to the wonderful community of Puyallup.”

In honor of the grand opening, the fast-casual restaurant will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak-peek by signing up for the CharClub at https://www.habitburger.com/puyallup .

In addition, on November 28, The Habit Burger Grill will hold two charity events, where customers will be charged and all profits will go to either Walker High School or Mel Korum Family YMCA.

CharClub & VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Sunday, December 4): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Monday, December 5): 11:30 a.m - 5 p.m. The first 200 guests will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus.

11:30 a.m - 5 p.m. The first 200 guests will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Charity Events (Tuesday, December 6): 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The Habit Burger Grill will hold a charity event, where 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Walker High School (customers will be charged during this time). Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. 5 - 7 p.m. The Habit Burger Grill will hold a charity event, where 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Mel Korum Family YMCA (customers will be charged during this time). Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.





The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout, and delivery services, which will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options, including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats.

“The state of Washington has shown The Habit Burger Grill so much love, and we love them right back!” said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. “We’re excited to work with AJ, and are thrilled to offer the Puyallup community a great place to eat and come together.”

The Habit Burger Grill is California’s best-kept secret, as it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill’s Puyallup dining room and drive-through will be open from Sunday - Thursday, 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday - Saturday, the dining room is open from 10:30 am - 10 p.m., while the drive-through is open from 10:30 am - 11 p.m.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines, named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” and featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022.” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to more than 330 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 11 international locations, five in China and six in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

