CPI Aero Receives New Multi-Year Agreement and $7.5 Million Firm Order for Airborne Reconnaissance Pods From Collins Aerospace

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CPI Aero® or the Company) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that it has entered into a pricing agreement with Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, to provide highly integrated airborne pod structures in support of Collins’ MS-110 Multispectral Airborne Reconnaissance System. The agreement has a three-year period of performance with an option for an additional year. The Company had received initial funding for non-recurring of $1.2 million under the agreement in the 1st Quarter 2022. This most recent delivery order and associated program start-up costs add additional funding to the original award.



The MS-110 represents the next generation of the DB-110 Dual Band Reconnaissance System, which provides day and nighttime wide area, long-range imagery coverage. CPI has been a supplier of DB-110 Airborne Pods since 2012.

“This three-year deal paves the way for the program to be successful for CPI Aero over the next several years. Our achievements on the DB-110 pod laid the foundation for us to pursue more complex and integrated structures. It is those very structures that comprise our aerosystems segment – the fastest growing part of our business,” said Dorith Hakim, CPI Aero’s CEO & President.

“CPI Aero is proud of the work we do supporting multiple reconnaissance systems developed by Collins Aerospace, including the DB-110, MS-110 and Tactical Synthetic Aperture Radar (TacSAR) pods.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

