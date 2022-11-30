STACK Infrastructure Breaks Ground on 100MW Data Center Campus in Northern Virginia

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and leading global developer and operator of data centers, announced the groundbreaking of STACK’s latest hyperscale campus in the center of Prince William County, one of the most desirable locations in Northern Virginia. Delivery of the first building on the campus is targeted for Q1 2024.



The latest among STACK’s portfolio of seven data center campuses in Northern Virginia, the 40-acre site will add nearly 100MW of committed and scalable power from Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC). Construction will begin with a 36MW facility, with plans to grow the campus to multiple data centers supported by a 300MW substation. The scalable campus offers a prime opportunity for clients interested in securing capacity within this critical land and power-constrained market.

“Expanding our presence in the heart of Prince William County represents a strategic approach of continuing to deliver scalable capacity where it matters most,” said Matthew VanderZanden, Chief Operating Officer of STACK Americas. “Powered with 100% renewable energy, STACK’s new campus offers a sustainable solution and allows our clients the ability to grow quickly in the world’s largest data center market.”

STACK’s presence in Northern Virginia has markedly increased with continued growth announcements over the last four years. STACK has nearly 1GW of current and under-development capacity in one of the most constrained data center markets on the globe. Plans for this latest development were announced in April, on the heels of a 216MW Ashburn campus announcement shared earlier in 2022.

Over the past three months, STACK has announced growth in the top data center markets across the globe, including a 230MW five-building campus in central Phoenix, an 80MW hyperscale campus in Frankfurt, Germany, a 48MW facility in Seoul, Korea, and multiple data centers in Australia. STACK’s presence within 23 markets distributed throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions makes it one of the largest private data center operators worldwide.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK. For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com .

