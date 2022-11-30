eleven-x’s eXactpark Solution Selected by the City of Guelph to Improve Parking Access and Urban Mobility

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x , a global leader providing complete, high-performance, wireless IoT and Smart City solutions, today announced it was selected by the City of Guelph to help the municipality improve the management and oversight of their two-hour free parking program by implementing the company’s innovative eXactpark™ solution. eleven-x’s smart parking solution enables comprehensive parking monitoring via a real-time sensor-based stall occupancy technology and a comprehensive software and parking intelligence platform to enable effective management of the city’s parking assets.



The City of Guelph is a vibrant community of over 143,000 people situated in the heart of southern Ontario with a thriving city center. eXactpark will enable the city to better manage its limited parking resources and reduce traffic congestion by providing real-time parking stall occupancy data, and software to use this data to manage parking assets and implement advanced intelligent enforcement capabilities.

The comprehensive solution incorporates eleven-x’s award winning, patent pending SPS-X sensor, which provides the stall occupancy data to the eXactpark software suite. The sensor utilizes multiple technologies including magnetic sensing, radar, Bluetooth, along with advanced edge processing, to provide industry-leading battery life, reliability and most importantly accuracy. Sensors will be installed in two phases, starting with 250 stalls across the municipality’s unique downtown district, with an additional 1,750 projected to be deployed throughout the city to provide advanced real-time analytics of key parking metrics. The eXactpark software suite not only provides parking intelligence software to the city but will also enable intelligent parking enforcement capabilities so the city can improve its monitoring capabilities for its two-hour free parking program. The sensors will detect how long vehicles are parked in, a space and will be used to enforce the free two-hour limit and to inform longer-term planning for parking needs.

“Many municipalities have free parking policies. It is typically challenging to efficiently monitor, manage and ensure usage compliance for a resource that is offered free of charge. This makes it difficult to maintain the best experience for drivers, since it leads to excessive traffic, and frustrates residents, visitors and ultimately the small business owners who rely on them,” said Dan Mathers, President and CEO of eleven-x. “The capabilities that eXactpark provides, including real-time availability and intelligent enforcement, will help the City of Guelph to streamline parking operations, resulting in cost savings, while at the same time reducing traffic and improving access to downtown businesses.”

eXactpark’s intelligent enforcement and real-time status and monitoring capabilities are essential to the city as it helps reduce cruise times, improves road safety and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The data and insights provided by the smart parking solution will also provide the City of Guelph actionable insights to help with parking asset planning and dynamic pricing initiatives.

“This technology will help make parking downtown easier and more convenient. Eventually, this data will be available on our website so visitors will know – in real time – how many parking spaces are available before they head downtown. These sensors will also improve road safety and lower greenhouse gas emissions across the city.” said Jamie Zettle, Program Manager, Parking at the City of Guelph. “We decided to partner with eleven-x since we have seen the successful deployment of the company’s eXactpark solution in multiple major cities and institutions across North America.”

eXactPark uses LoRaWAN®, a low-power technology that offers a 10-year battery life and minimal maintenance. For more information on eleven-x’s eXactpark solution please visit exactpark.com .

About eleven-x Inc.

eleven-x has a world-renowned reputation as a global leader providing wireless, high-performance, IoT and Smart City solutions for cities, campuses, and enterprises. Customers rely on the company’s expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions that are easy-to-use, fully scalable to help reduce costs, drive additional revenues and most importantly, deliver better services.

eleven-x is currently transforming the parking experience through its industry leading parking technology offering eXactpark™, a sensor-based space occupancy monitoring solution and comprehensive software platform, which enables frictionless parking for drivers and parking managers. Built on the award-winning, patent-pending SPS-X sensor, eXactpark helps customers achieve their key goals of traffic reduction, real-time status availability, improved compliance, increased revenues, lower operating costs and reduced GHG emissions. The solution is being utilized by cities and institutions across North America to successfully address mobility challenges. Visit eleven-x.com for more information and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .



