Unaudited financial report for the third quarter and 9 months of 2022

| Source: Trigon Property Development Trigon Property Development

Tallinn, ESTONIA

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 30.09.2022, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 12.8 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the first quarter of 2021, a 3.43-hectare property was sold for 824,040 euros (excluding VAT).

In the second quarter of 2021, a 0.89-hectare property was sold for 205,000 euros (excluding VAT).

In the third quarter of 2021, a 2.01-hectare property was sold for 604,080 euros (excluding VAT).

In the first quarter of 2022, a 0.53-hectare property was sold for 213,200 euros (excluding VAT).

In the second quarter of 2022, a 1.0-hectare property was sold for 401,280 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 September 2022 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for first 9 months of 2022 of AS Trigon Property Development is 128,097 euros and the earnings per share is 0.02847 EUR.

As of 30 September 2022 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,957,912 euros. The equity of the company was 1,773,623 euros, corresponding to 90.59 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR30.09.202231.12.2021
Cash and cash equivalents456,095938,858
Trade and other receivables19,083166,825
Inventories1,482,7341,452,989
Total current assets1,957,9122,558,672
TOTAL ASSETS1,957,9122,558,672
Trade and other payables184,288195,593
Total current liabilities184,288195,593
Total liabilities184,288195,593
Share capital at book value449,906449,906
Share premium226,056226,056
Statutory reserve capital287,542287,542
Retained earnings810,119

1,399,575
Total equity1,773,623

2,363,079
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1,957,9122,558,672


Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR9 M 20229 M 2021
Revenue614,480809,080
Costs of goods sold-259,267-433,080
Gross profit355,213376,000
Administrative and general expenses-59,424-65,814
Changes in fair value of investment property088,040
Other operating income0100
Operating profit295,789398,326
Financial income5786
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX295,846398,411
Income tax expense-167,749-100,104
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT128,097298,307

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com


Attachment


Attachments

2022 III Q interim ENG