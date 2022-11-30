Edible Garden to Display Expanding Product Lines and Sustainability Initiatives at the 2022 New York Produce Show and Conference on December 1st

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce, announces that it will exhibit its expanding line of world-class, certified organic potted herbs, organic cut herbs, hydroponic basil, and local hydroponic lettuces, as well as highlight its Zero-Waste Inspired® initiatives, at the 2022 New York Produce Show and Conference, booth #328, in New York City on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

The New York Produce Show and Conference, a world-class event for the industry is presented by the Eastern Produce Council and PRODUCE BUSINESS Magazine. The highlight of the event is a one-day trade show on December 1st of more than 400 companies, providing producers and retailers the opportunity to network, build relationships and conduct business.

Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden commented, “As one of the premier greenhouse suppliers of fresh produce in the New York metro region, we are excited to showcase our complete range of products, as well as our continued commitment to delivering the highest quality, sustainably grown, organic, fresh, and local produce at the New York Produce Show, one of the largest shows and most prestigious shows of its type in the United States. Our complete product line of potted and cut organic herbs, hydro basil, locally grown greenhouse lettuces, and our new salad kits will all be on display. In addition, we will be exhibiting our Zero-Waste Inspired® approach, including our self-watering displays and breathable bag technology, both of which extend the life of our potted and cut herbs. We look forward to meeting with our retail partners as well as third-party buyers, suppliers, and other key decision makers from across the industry.”

“The New York metropolitan area, in close proximity to our state-of-the-art greenhouse and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, is one of the most densely populated areas in the country, and one where Edible Garden has achieved significant market penetration. We look forward to building on this success with the recent launch of our Edible Garden Heartland facility in the Midwest.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented Greenthumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

