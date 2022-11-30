Sdiptech AB (publ) - Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech

English Swedish

Press release

30 November 2022, 17:30

Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech

As of 30 November 2022, the total number of shares and votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to 39,551,348 shares and 57,551,348 votes.

The number of shares and votes has increased during November due to a directed share issue of 2.2 million Class B shares, which was published through a press release 16 November 2022. Through the directed share issue, the company has received SEK 506 million and the share capital has increased by SEK 55,000 to SEK 988,783.70.

After the directed share issue, the number of shares and votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to the following:

Number of Class A shares Number of Class B shares Number of Pref. shares Number of shares, total Number of votes, total



Before issue



2,000,000



33,601,348



1,750,000



37,351,348



55,351,348 After issue 2,000,000 35,801,348 1,750,000 39,551,348 57,551,348

This press release contains information that Sdiptech AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 30 November 2022 at 17:30 CET.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,200 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

