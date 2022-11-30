AKWEL: 2023 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

French English

30 November 2022 at 5:45 pm

2023 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA), an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, announced its financial communication calendar for 2023:

Press releases Meetings Full-year 2022 revenue Thursday 09 February 2023 Full-year 2022 results Thursday 6 April 2023 Friday 7 April 2023 First-quarter 2023 revenue Thursday 4 May 2023 Annual General Meeting Thursday 25 May 2023 First half-year 2023 revenue Thursday 27 July 2023 First half-year 2023 results Thursday 21 September 2023 Friday 22 September 2023 Third-quarter 2023 revenue Thursday 09 November 2023

All aforementioned press statements will be disclosed after closing of usual trading day. Calendar may be subject to change and is communicated on an indicative basis.

Next press release: 2022 annual turnover, 09 February 2023, after markets close.



An independent, family-owned group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management, mechanisms, and structural components for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this by relying on state-of-the-art industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.



Operating in 20 countries across every continent, AKWEL employs almost 10,000 people worldwide.







Euronext Paris – Compartment B – ISIN: FR0000053027 – Reuters: AKW.PA – Bloomberg: AKW:FP

Contacts



AKWEL

Grégory Voisin – Financial VP – Tel.: +33 4 50 56 99 25

EKNO – Press Relations

Jean-Marc Atlan – jean-marc.atlan@ekno.fr – Tel.: +33 6 07 37 20 44

CALYPTUS – Investor Relations

Mathieu Calleux – akwel@calyptus.net – Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68

