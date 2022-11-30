TECHNATION Ingenious Awards 2022 Winners Announced

Mississauga, ON, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The winners of the 2022 TECHNATION Ingenious Awards exemplify the true meaning of technology excellence, according to TECHNATION, Canada’s leading national tech industry association.

The 2022 TECHNATION Ingenious Award winners represent the best use of technology for real impact. This year’s winners ranged from delivering fast and effective point of care eConsult and digital diagnosis, to bringing next-level 3D ART and tech to the metaverse and on chain experiences leveraging WEB3 technology. Another winner moved an extensive a multi-tiered IT environment from on-premise to the cloud while other winners leveraged smart home devices to enhance access to Regional amenities and better delivered programs and services to customers. Our final winner utilized advanced data analytics, machine learning and text mining techniques to “mine” the past.

TECHNATION’s Ingenious Awards celebrate Canada’s vibrant innovation ecosystem showcasing the use of technology from organizations using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) to transform operations. Individual awards recognized Canadian Public Sector Disruptor of the Year and Canadian Tech Hall of Fame winners.

Our 2022 Ingenious Technology Category winners:

AI - Alethea Medical - Diagnostic AI (Alberta)

Blockchain - Tafi Innovates in Web3 (BC)

Cloud - Ministry of Transportation - Mid-Tier Migration Project (Ontario)

IoT - Regional Municipality of Durham - My Durham 311 Smart Home Device Voice Service (Ontario)

The Ingenious Award winner for the 2022 Public Sector Disruptor of the Year is Ryan Hum, Vice President, Chief Data & Information Officer, Canada Energy Regulator (Government of Canada – Alberta Based).

The newly launched Canadian Tech Hall of Award for 2022 went to Tobias Lütke, Co-Founder and CEO of Shopify who was selected by the Ingenious Awards voting committee.

“Canada’s success on the global stage depends entirely on our accelerated adoption of technology across all sectors,” said Angela Mondou, President and CEO, TECHNATION Canada. “As a nation we have a history of award-winning thought leaders, innovators and founders of some of the most globally disruptive technologies. TECHNATION’s Ingenious Awards salutes private and public sector leaders in Blockchain technology, AI, Cloud, and IoT. We are also proud to honour Canada’s Public Sector Disruptor of the Year and our first Canadian Tech Hall of Fame Award winner. On behalf of TECHNATION, its Boards of Directors and its members, I offer my sincere congratulations to all this year’s winners and finalists. We salute the leadership, ingenuity and passion of these individuals and organizations who use technology to help change and improve the lives, communities and businesses in Canada and often globally for the better.”

The TECHNATION Ingenious winners were announced as part of the CIO’s Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada hosted by IDC Canada, Nov 29 and 30, 2022. This year, the CIO 50 Symposium & Awards Canada conference featured not one, but two award shows. IDC and CIO presented the new CIO 50 Canada Awards and TECHNATION honoured the 2022 Ingenious Award winners.

